Rahul's Nyay Yatra: Siddaramaiah locks horns with Assam CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got into a spat with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on X, over disruption of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeastern state.
In a tweet, Siddaramaiah charged that "extreme measures" to stop Rahul's campaign showed Sarma's fear.
"Attacks on Yatris, threats, an FIR, and blocking temple visits show his desperation to please higher-ups. Over 50,000 Yatris, including Rahul Gandhi, were stopped at Guwahati's border. Himanta's plan to use state resources to arrest them will not deter Shri Rahul Gandhi. The Yatra for justice shall continue," the chief minister said.
Sarma responded to Siddaramaiah's tweet thus: "Siddaramaiah avare, 50,000? Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place. Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people. Assam is with Ram and not with Ravana."
To this, Siddaramaiah replied and urged Sarma not to focus just on the numbers.
"Even if it were only (Rahul), the question remains: Why the need for such anti-constitutional actions to stop him? Are you scared of him? Or does the shadow of corruption allegations still linger, influencing decisions under the BJP's directive?" Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah said Assam deserved a better leader to champion the state's rich language, culture and history and "not one who succumbs to party pressure like you (Sarma)".
"It's time to prioritize rights and identity of Assam over party lines. Look at Karnataka and Telangana where Congress upholds regional interests within Indian framework, embodying true unity in diversity. It's not about numbers; it's about principles and courage to stand for what's right. Congress will continue to fight for justice everywhere," Siddaramaiah said.