<p>Raichur: Five people died on the spot and three persons were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two Bolero vehicles near Kannari Cross on the Sindhanur-Siruguppa National Highway on Tuesday night.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri and other officials visited the spot on learning about the road accident.</p><p>The Bolero vehicle, carrying sheep, was travelling towards Siruguppa from Sindhanur. Meanwhile, the other vehicle was moving in the opposite direction.</p><p>Sunyalaya (40), Ranganatha Kallur (15), Hari (36), the residents of Challekadlur village of Siraguppa taluk, and Mallaiah Maduri of Adoni taluk are among the people who died in the road mishap. Three people, who are in a critical condition, are admitted to Sindhanur Government Hospital.</p>