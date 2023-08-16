Rain-deficit Karnataka releases 9,136 cusecs water to TN from KRS dam

Even as the farmers in Karnataka are facing water shortage due to scanty rains, 9,136 cusecs water was released to Tamil Nadu, from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.
The water level of the dam as on August 16 was at 111.08 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The inflow is 3,078 cusecs and outflow 9,136 cusecs. The water level of the dam on the same day, last year, was 122.26 ft.
The current capacity of KRS dam is 32.820 tmc ft, while it takes 49 tmc ft for it reach the brim.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently said that the government will discuss with legal experts on releasing water to Tamil Nadu, as Karnataka is facing deficit rainfall.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the government was committed to release 10 tmc ft of water to the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. More water would be released if the state receives good rains, he had said.
It may be mentioned that the Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to Karnataka to release Cauvery water from its reservoirs from August 14, to meet the pressing demand of their farmers.