<p>Surpur (Yadgir district): Thieves allegedly broke into the locked house of a Surpur City Municipal Council junior engineer (JE) and made away with cash and valuables worth over Rs 70 lakh here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The engineer, Mahesh and his brother, Prakash, a teacher, had rented a house on Satyampete Road. They left their home in the evening on Tuesday to attend the Maragamma temple fair in Divalagudda. The thieves are suspected of having broken the clasp of the door and broken into the house around 8 pm on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The thieves found Rs 40,000 in cash, besides 642 grams of gold valued at over Rs 70 lakh, and 1,295 gram of silver estimated to be worth Rs 77,000, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Dharanesh visited Mahesh's home to take stock of the crime scene. A team of cops has been constituted to hunt the <br>thieves down.</p>