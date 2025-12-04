Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

62 flights at Bengaluru's KIA among over 100 cancelled by IndiGo; fliers fume

The cancellations at KIA include 31 arrivals and as many departures besides delays.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 21:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 21:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us