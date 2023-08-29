Rajinikanth pays surprise visit to BMTC, goes down memory lane

Sources said Rajinikanth spent his childhood in Bengaluru, and lived in the city till the age of 22 before shifting to Chennai to pursue his film career. Prior to that, he worked as a conductor in the erstwhile Bangalore Transport Services (BTS), which is now known as BMTC. Rajinikanth had returned to the silver screen after almost two years with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer, released earlier this month and said to be a box office grosser.