Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rats in Indira canteen: Mysuru corporation commissioner visits kitchen

Followed by directions of higher officials including DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy and MCC commissioner, Venkatesh paid multiple visits to this Kitchen on Sunday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 02:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 02:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruIndira Canteen

Follow us on :

Follow Us