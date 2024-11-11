Rats in Indira canteen: Mysuru corporation commissioner visits kitchen

<p>Mysuru: Following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kitchen-serving-indira-canteens-infested-with-rats-3269971">report</a> published in <em><strong>DH</strong></em> on rats found in the Indira Canteen Master Kitchen at Alanahalli Circle within Zone 1 of Mysore City Corporation (MCC) posing a serious health threat to customers, MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rehman Sharif visited the kitchen on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>The kitchen supplies food to six Indira canteen outlets within MCC limits. </p>.<p>Rehman told <em><strong>DH</strong></em> that he has directed the engineers concerned to undertake necessary civil works to address issues, including repairing doors to ensure there is no gap in between for rats entering this master kitchen.</p>.BBMP to float tender for 50 new Indira canteens.<p>He has also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rats-found-in-mysuru-indira-canteen-kitchen-mcc-commissioner-issues-notice-to-health-officials-3270431">issued</a> a show-cause notice to MCC health officer N P Venkatesh, environment engineer of MCC Zone 1 Jyothi and health inspector Preethi to answer if they have failed to ensure adequate hygiene to prevent rats from entering the kitchen. </p>.<p>Followed by directions of higher officials including DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy and MCC commissioner, Venkatesh paid multiple visits to this Kitchen on Sunday. </p>.<p>Food prepared in the master Kitchen at Alanahalli Circle is supplied to Indira canteens at Alanahalli, Dr Rajkumar Road, CADA office, Silk Factory Circle, Sewage Farm Road in Vidyaranyapuram and Azeez Sait Double Road ward number 11.</p>.<p>Similarly, the food prepared in the master kitchen on Kumbarkoppal road is supplied for Indira canteens in Kumbarkoppal, Sharadadevi Nagar, Jodi Thenginamara Road, KR Hospital, Nazarbad taluk office, and Azeez sait double road ward number 14. </p>.<p>Sources said that the exhaust duct is also not functioning in the Alanahalli Master Kitchen. Meanwhile, customers have complained that water filters in the Indira canteens are also not functioning. </p>