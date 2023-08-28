Reading preamble in schools to be made mandatory: Madhu Bangarappa

The Karnataka Government will issue an order in the next couple of days making reading the preamble of Constitution of India compulsory at all schools in the state.
Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa announcing this here on Monday said the programme will come into force from September 5 which happens to be Teachers’ Day.
Speaking after inaugurating the programme ‘Makkala Nadige, Hasirina Kadege’ organised jointly by Eco Watch, Balabalaga Srujanasheela Shikshana Trust and Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha here, the minister said there is a need to create awareness among the school children about the importance of protecting the environment.
Department of School Education and Literacy in association with the Forest Department will launch a campaign to plant 50 lakh saplings in school premises across the state. The students after having the mid-day meal will clean the plates under these trees, he said.
The minister admitted that the primary and secondary education sector in the state is facing multiple problems and all efforts will be made to solve them in a timeframe of two years.