india

'Recover 29,000 acres of registered Waqf Board land encroached upon in Karnataka'

'My report is just the tip of an iceberg. If they investigate property, many will end up in jail', former chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Anwar Manippady said.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 16:38 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 16:38 IST
