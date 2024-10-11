Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Relief for citizens can’t be delayed because of disputes between authorities: Karnataka High Court

Justice Suraj Govindaraj also said that the Chief Secretary has to take appropriate decisions to ensure payment of compensation to a woman from Kalaburagi district.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 03:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 03:02 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us