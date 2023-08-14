Relief for Upendra as Karnataka HC stays FIR lodged over alleged casteist remarks

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the FIR registered against Kannada film actor Upendra in Chennammanakere Acchukattu police station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for using a derogatory proverb about Dalits.

The actor had moved the petition challenging the registration of FIR and a notice issued by the police to appear before the investigating officer in the case.

In an interaction aired live on Facebook and Instagram accounts, Upendra referred to negative comments about his political outfit and cited a proverb in Kannada that mentioned ‘Holeyas’. On different complaints, three FIRs were registered against the actor.