RERA to promoters: Transfer corpus to owners’ association

“This is the first time a clear order is passed, entitling the owners’ association to corpus funds. In many cases, since the funds run into crores, the promoters or builders delay the transfer of funds. In such struggles, the judgement could be used as a reference and the process will definitely become easier, going ahead,” said M S Shankar, general secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (previously known as ‘Fight for RERA’).