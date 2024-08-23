Karnataka: Retired IAS officer Rakesh Singh appointed new K-RERA chief

Bengaluru: The state government on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer Rakesh Singh to the post of chairperson of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), which fell vacant in May this year. Singh had also superannuated in May-end after a long stint as additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development department.
Rakesh Singh is likely to helm the real estate authority for close to five years unless the government changes its mind. He is eligible for salary and allowances of the chairperson as prescribed in the Karnataka Real Estate Rules, the order issued by the Housing department states.
A month before his retirement, there was a rumour that Rakesh Singh is heading to K-RERA as its chairperson. Along with him, many retired IAS officers, including G C Prakash, Kapil Mohan, had also applied for the post but Singh was reportedly in the good books of DyCM D K Shivakumar, it’s learnt.
Singh will helm the K-RERA at a time when many home buyers have lost their hopes in getting justice from the regulatory authority. The retired IAS officer has long experience of working in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the urban development department.
Published 22 August 2024, 23:31 IST