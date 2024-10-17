Home
Roshan Baig eyes rebirth, bats for Muslim causes

Now, Baig is spearheading a Muslim grouping known as Sada-e-Ittehad (Voice of Unity) and has met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara recently.
harath Joshi
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 15:56 IST

Follow Us :

