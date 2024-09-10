Rs 100-cr plan to check accidents in Karnataka, says G Parameshwara

Madhugiri (Tumakuru district): The government has prepared a Rs 100-crore plan for bringing down road accidents in the state, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

“The Home department has prepared Rs 100-crore plan for controlling accidents by identifying black spots. The plan has been submitted to the Finance department for approval,” Parameshwara said. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the spot where six people died in road accident on Sunday.

He said that more than 100 people died in four months after Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was opened for vehicles.