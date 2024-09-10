Home
Rs 100-cr plan to check accidents in Karnataka, says G Parameshwara

He said that more than 100 people died in four months after Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was opened for vehicles.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 00:50 IST

Madhugiri (Tumakuru district): The government has prepared a Rs 100-crore plan for bringing down road accidents in the state, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday.

“The Home department has prepared Rs 100-crore plan for controlling accidents by identifying black spots. The plan has been submitted to the Finance department for approval,” Parameshwara said. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the spot where six people died in road accident on Sunday.

“Immediately, the issue was discussed with the agency which laid the road and technical experts. The number of accidents has come down after measures recommended by the technical committee were put in place,” he added.

Published 10 September 2024, 00:50 IST
Karnataka NewsG Parameshwara

