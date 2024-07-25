Rs 7,559 crore for railway projects in Karnataka, Rs 2 crore less than last year

Bengaluru: Karnataka has been allocated Rs 7,559 crore for working expenses in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to South Western Railway (SWR), 31 projects spread over 3,840 km and valued at Rs 47,016 crore are currently underway in Karnataka. In the 2023-24 union budget, Rs 7,561 crore was allocated for projects in state.

SWR said it has received “substantial” budgetary allocation this year too.