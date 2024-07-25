Rs 7,559 crore for railway projects in Karnataka, Rs 2 crore less than last year

Bengaluru: Karnataka has been allocated Rs 7,559 crore for working expenses in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
According to South Western Railway (SWR), 31 projects spread over 3,840 km and valued at Rs 47,016 crore are currently underway in Karnataka. In the 2023-24 union budget, Rs 7,561 crore was allocated for projects in state.
SWR said it has received “substantial” budgetary allocation this year too.
Fifty-nine stations in state and 46 stations in SWR are being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat station scheme.
“The scheme aims to transform stations into world-class facilities, enhancing passenger experience, modernising infra facilities and augmenting capacity to meet growing demands,” the SWR said.
Five major stations are also being redeveloped. A Rs 367-crore redevelopment of Yeshwantpur junction, second-busiest in state, will be completed by July 2025. Bengaluru Cantonment, oldest in state, is being developed for Rs 484 crore, to be completed by Oct 2025, SWR said.
Currently, 88% of the network in SWR has been electrified. The zone eyes 100% electrification by March 2025.
From 2014 to 2024, as many as 638 road over/underbridges were constructed in Karnataka, 163 km of new lines were added every year and 317 km of lines were electrified annually, the SWR noted.
Overall, Railways has been allocated Rs 2.62 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 1,08,795 crore will be spent on safety-related projects, including track replacements, improvements in signalling and telecom and so on.
Published 24 July 2024, 21:36 IST