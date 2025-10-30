<p>Amidst the row over Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court staying government order that restricts conglomeration of persons more than 10 in public places, the Yadgir district administration has granted conditional permission for a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march on Friday (October 31) in Gurmitkal town, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.</p><p>Kharge, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, was elected as MLA from the Gurmitkal constituency eight times in the past.</p>.RSS route march stand off: Chittur peace talk fails to arrive at consensus .<p>Permission for the march, organised as part of RSS centenary celebrations was given by way of a government order after a detailed review of the route and security arrangements.</p><p>The order follows an application submitted on October 23 by Bassappa Sanjanol, District Prachar Pramukh of the RSS.</p><p>The police have allowed the procession to pass through Samrat Circle, APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathawadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihineeru Bavi Market Main Road before culminating at Ram Nagar. The district administration has attached 10 conditions to the permission.</p><p>The organisers have been directed to ensure that no damage occurs to public or private property, and the entire cost of any loss must be borne by them.</p><p>The RSS volunteers are required to strictly adhere to the designated route and ensure that no slogans hurting the sentiments of any caste or religion are raised.</p><p>It is still not clear whether the RSS cadres will be allowed to wield lathis during the route march.</p><p>The order further specifies that no roads should be blocked, no shops should be forcibly closed, and no deadly weapons or firearms shall be carried during the procession.</p>.Priyank Kharge says he won’t influence authorities on RSS route march in Chittapur.<p>Recently, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities on government and government-aided schools and public places.</p><p>According to Kharge, such practices go against India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.</p>.Amid RSS row, Karnataka High Court stays govt order on use of public spaces.<p>Days after the letter, the Karnataka cabinet decided that any organisation conducting activities in government properties should take prior permission from the authorities.</p><p>However, the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court stayed till further notice.</p><p>(with inputs from PTI)</p>