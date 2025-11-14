<p>Bengaluru: RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said Thursday that the RSS would hold a march by following the rule of the land “for the first time in its 100-year history.”</p>.<p>“An organisation that spent a century defying India’s Independence movement, opposing the Constitution, the National Flag and ignoring the law is now learning to respect and follow it. No one is above the law: not individuals, not institutions and certainly not organisations that think they are bigger than the Constitution,” the minister said on X (formerly Twitter).</p>.Kumaraswamy blames Karnataka government for sugarcane crisis in Mudhol.<p>Priyank was responding to the High Court permitting the RSS to conduct its route march in Chittapur, which Priyank represents in the Assembly.</p>.<p>The minister said though the march had been permitted, it was within “strict” limits, such as only 300 participants allowed, no participants from outside Chittapur, must follow the approved route and time and maintain peace and ensure no disturbance.</p>