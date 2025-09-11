Satish Sail sent to two-day ED custody, allowed sleep apnea machine

<p>Bengaluru: A special court for MPs/MLAs on Wednesday remanded Congress MLA Satish Sail in two days’ police custody in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). </p>.<p>The court directed the ED officials to provide him with medical facilities, including a sleep apnea machine. </p>.<p>The ED arrested Sail late on Tuesday night in a money laundering case linked to illegal mining and export of iron ore. The Karwar legislator’s counsel submitted before the special court that he has been suffering from a liver ailment and sought interim bail. </p>.'Politically motivated': D K Shivakumar slams ED arrest of Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail.<p class="bodytext">On August 13 and 14, the ED searched various locations in Karwar, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi as part of an ongoing investigation against Sail, Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Shree Lal Mahal Ltd, Swastik Steels (Hosapete) Pvt Ltd, ILC Industries Ltd and Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Minerals Ltd.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sail was convicted by the special court for MPs and MLAs, Bengaluru, in September 2024 for illegal export of iron ore. The ED began the investigation on the basis of this conviction. </p>