SC stays Karnataka High Court's order on revising select list of JTOs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stayed a Karnataka High Court's order, which directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission to revise the 2021 select list of Junior Training Officers.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the Karnataka government and others on a plea filed by Chetan Bogar and 44 others, led by senior advocate Sanjay M Nuli, who questioned the validity of the high court's orders of March 20 and June 21, 2024.

Senior advocate P Vishwanatha Shetty represented the respondents who had approached the high court. He opposed the plea for stay.

The petitioners contended the appointment orders were issued on the basis of their eligibility and they have been in service for over one and half years.