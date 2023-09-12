Home
india karnataka

Scheme to plant 50L saplings in govt schools launched in Karnataka

Children who are in classes 1 to 12 will be involved in planting the saplings. A maximum of 50 saplings will be given to each school.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 21:57 IST

The department of school education and literacy, in association with department of forest and environment, launched 'Sasya Shyamala' scheme, to plant over 50 lakh saplings in the next one year, at Karnataka Public School in Chamarajpet on Monday.

The programme was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state budget to create awareness among the students about the importance of environment. 

Children who are in classes 1 to 12 will be involved in planting the saplings. A maximum of 50 saplings will be given to each school.

If the number of children is more, two to three children will be assigned to take care of one sapling.

Once the sapling is planted, children have to take care of the same for the next two years by watering it.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre planted a sapling on the occasion.

(Published 11 September 2023, 21:57 IST)
KarnatakaEnvironment'

