<p>Bengaluru: A senior member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) K T Thippeswamy has requested the Department of School Education and Literacy to instruct schools not to cut down hours dedicated to sports, physical education and extra curricular activities.</p>.<p>In a letter to the department, he said, during his visit to schools across the state, he found that many schools were conducting classes during the hours dedicated for sports and physical education.</p>.<p>Thippeswamy requested the department to issue instructions to make it mandatory to conduct sports and other extra curricular activities as per the rules and the school schedule and not conduct classroom teaching during those hours.</p>.<p>In his letter, he said that during his interaction with students he had realised that they, specifically SSLC students, were not allowed to play even for 30 minutes a day and it was causing stress.</p>