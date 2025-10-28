Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Schools should not cut sports hours: Child rights body member

In a letter to the department, he said, during his visit to schools across the state, he found that many schools were conducting classes during the hours dedicated for sports and physical education.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 21:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 21:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us