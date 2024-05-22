Scooterist, car owner exchange blows during ugly road rage in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In an ugly road-rage incident in Bengaluru, two men abused and assaulted each other after a dispute took place regarding overtaking. Police registered two separate FIRs and let both suspects off after a warning.
The incident occurred on Sarjapur Road in the southeastern part of the city on May 17. Akhil Sabu, a native from Kerala living on Sarjapur Road, alleged that Jagadish attacked his car for not letting him overtake.
In his counter-complaint, Dommasandra resident Jagadish alleged that Sabu abused him when he tried to overtake his car and then brutally assaulted him.
Sabu further stated Jagadish intercepted his car and broke its window for not letting him overtake. “He was infuriated after seeing my car’s registration number as he realised that I am from Kerala. He stopped my car, abused me and threatened to kill me. He then smashed the window of my car and caused injuries to my wife and daughter, who were sitting inside.”
Sabu also alleged that Jagadish pushed his wife and assaulted him with fists. Jagadish then sought help from passersby, saying "a Kannadiga is under attack".
In his counter-complaint, Jagadish alleged that Sabu drove fast and kept honking. When asked to go slow, he yelled at him and abused him. He also claimed Sabu attacked him brutally.
The FIRs have been filed at the Varthur police station. Deccan Herald has reviewed both.
In the FIR filed based on Sabu’s complaint, police have invoked IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).
In Jagadish’s complaint, police have invoked IPC sections 506, 341, 504 and 323.
A police officer overseeing the investigation told Deccan Herald that both parties were let off with a warning. "But if needed, we will issue them notices and summon them for questioning, the officer said.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sabu shared CCTV footage that shows Jagadish smashing the window of Sabu’s car. Sabu retaliates and rains blows on Jagadish, as per the footage.
@dcpwhitefield @DgpKarnataka @Jointcptraffic @DKShivakumar Sharing theCCTV footage of #sarjapur #roadrage that happened on17 may 23 is this enough culprit? I have already filed FIR. I hope this proof is more than enough@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic @karnatakacops @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/mu7rTngQrP— Akhil Sabu (@akhilsabu45) May 21, 2024