Scooterist, car owner exchange blows during ugly road rage in Bengaluru

The incident occurred on Sarjapur Road in the southeastern part of the city on May 17. Akhil Sabu, a native from Kerala living on Sarjapur Road, alleged that Jagadish attacked his car for not letting him overtake.

In his counter-complaint, Dommasandra resident Jagadish alleged that Sabu abused him when he tried to overtake his car and then brutally assaulted him.

Sabu further stated Jagadish intercepted his car and broke its window for not letting him overtake. “He was infuriated after seeing my car’s registration number as he realised that I am from Kerala. He stopped my car, abused me and threatened to kill me. He then smashed the window of my car and caused injuries to my wife and daughter, who were sitting inside.”

Sabu also alleged that Jagadish pushed his wife and assaulted him with fists. Jagadish then sought help from passersby, saying "a Kannadiga is under attack".

In his counter-complaint, Jagadish alleged that Sabu drove fast and kept honking. When asked to go slow, he yelled at him and abused him. He also claimed Sabu attacked him brutally.