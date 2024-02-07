Seat-sharing decision after session: MP Prajwal Revanna

Hassan: Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has said that a decision on seat-sharing with the BJP for the general elections will be arrived at after the conclusion of Parliament session.
“People have been voicing their thoughts. It is not wrong. But, the decision will be taken by senior leaders. There is no confusion among the party leaders or workers here,” he said.
Prajwal was reacting to BJP general secretary Preetham J Gowda’s recent statement that the BJP may contest Hassan and Mandya segments.
Responding to BJP leader C T Ravi’s statement that he and Preetham Gowda were victims of political conspiracy, he said, “It is not possible to get the same result in every election. Ravi has a good future, if he gets the people into confidence.”