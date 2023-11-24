Seniormost member to be head of family, decides Cabinet

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to recognise the seniormost person in a family as the "head of the family" in cases where ration cards were held ineligible, owing to absence of the head of the family.
Addressing mediapersons here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H K Patil said there were more than 7 lakh Priority Households (PHH) cards which had failed to qualify for Anna Bhagya or Gruha Lakshmi as there was no identification of the head of the family.
In such cases, the government will recognize the seniormost person in the family and deposit money in their bank accounts, Patil said. There are 1.27 crore ration card beneficiaries in Karnataka.
The Cabinet also gave administrative approval for Rs 1,518 crore for sewage upgradation in 53 urban local bodies, to be taken up under the NGT Environmental Compensation Fund.
The Cabinet approved the holiday list for 2024, with 21 general holidays and 16 restricted holidays.
Administrative approval of Rs 50 crore for the development of Kasturba schools and Rs 20 crore for procuring books and magazines to schools in 93 aspirational taluks were among the other decisions.