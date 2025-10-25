Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Separate secretariat for Kittur Karnataka being explored: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that he himself has been going to New Delhi for book release of Kapil Sibal and to also make efforts to meet high command to apprise them about the situation in the state.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 16:54 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us