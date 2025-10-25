<p>Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will explore establishment of separate secretariat for Kittur Karnataka region.</p><p>Siddaramaiah told reporters at Channamma Kittur town on Saturday that separate secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka region has been established as the region has been given special status under article 371J by then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh due to efforts of Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharam Singh. </p>.My father will be the Chief Minister for full five years: Yathindra Siddaramaiah.<p>MLC Dr Yatindra in a reply to query said that Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi will lead Ahinda movement as he has been associated with the movement along with myself, he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah said that he himself has been going to New Delhi for book release of Kapil Sibal and to also make efforts to meet high command to apprise them about the situation in the state. </p><p>Regarding cabinet expansion, he said cabinet would be expanded if asked by the high command as earlier too such suggestion had been given.</p>