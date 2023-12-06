'Set up AIIMS at Raichur,' BJP MP urges Centre

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha member from Raichur, Raja Amareshwara Naik, on Tuesday urged the Centre to set up an AIIMS in Raichur district.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, he said the Centre has announced setting up an AIIMS in Karnataka. For this, Raichur would be a suitable place as the region lacks proper healthcare facilities, he said.

"Raichur and Yadgir districts in Kalyana Karnataka region of Karnataka consist of 70 per cent population of SC/ST/OBCs and literacy rate is just 59 per cent. If an AIIMS is set up in Raichur district, educational and health facilities will improve and create employment opportunities," Naik said.

“The Dr D M Nanjundappa committee on regional imbalance in Karnataka had recommended the establishment of a Central University in Kalaburgi and an IIT in Raichur. Kalburgi got a Central University in 2011 but the IIT was established in Dharwad. Kalyana Karnataka region is lacking in health facilities and people are dependent on big cities including Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad for medical treatment,” he said.

“Raichur has the highest number of infectious disease cases and 56-73 per cent of pregnant women/children are malnourished. People are spending more than 76 per cent of their earnings on medical treatment. The state government is also assured to provide infrastructure if AIIMS is set up in Raichur," he said.