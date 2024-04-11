Several fall sick after drinking tender coconut water from ice cream unit in Mangaluru

They had experienced symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. The tender coconut water priced at Rs 40 per litre was consumed by several people in the area.

Despite receiving treatment from local doctors, three individuals were admitted as inpatients at Highland Hospital, while 12 others had sought treatment at the outpatient unit of Father Muller Hospital in Thumbe.

After receiving a complaint via WhatsApp on Wednesday, district health officer Dr Thimmayya and the food security officer visited the factory, collected samples, and sent them for testing. The report is awaited. Following this, the entire factory was shut down and cleaned. Officials also visited the patients admitted in the hospitals.