Sex determination case: Karnataka minister orders suspension of officers citing dereliction of duty

Mysuru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Thursday said that he has directed the Health Commissioner to suspend taluk health officer Dr Rajeshwari and former district health officer Dr Ravi, citing dereliction of duty in the female infanticide case.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited the Matha's Hospital in Mysuru and took stock of the situation on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, he said, the negligence from the part of the taluk health officer has been observed.

Besides, the incidents also went unnoticed due to dereliction of duty by former DHO Dr Ravi.

"There is a need for a comprehensive probe on the issue. I have held discussions with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The CM will take a decision on this," the minister said.