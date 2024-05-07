Sex scandal will not impact ties: Amit Shah to H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have conveyed to JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy that the BJP’s alliance with the regional party will not get affected due to the alleged sexual abuse scandal involving Prajwal Revanna.
Sources from both the parties in the state confirmed that a discussion took place over a phone call and Shah told Kumaraswamy that the case had nothing to do with the poll alliance between the two parties.
"When Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna was arrested by the SIT from former PM HD Deve Gowda's residence, the Union Home Minister was in the city. Kumaraswamy was also in the same hotel since morning where Amit Shah was staying. But the leaders decided not to meet in person," said a source.
Late in the night, the source said, Shah called Kumaraswamy and discussed the issue. "To avoid Congress leaders talking about them, leaders decided and discussed over the phone. Shah clearly conveyed to Kumaraswamy that the Prajwal episode has nothing to do with the alliance," claimed a senior JD(S) leader.
There was speculation that the BJP may end its alliance with the regional party over the Prajwal episode as the saffron party was targeted by Congress leaders during the election rallies in northern Karnataka for the last 15 days.
On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said that the BJP central leadership would take a call on continuing the alliance with the JD(S). "The alliance has happened at the national level and our national leadership will take a call. And we will get clarity on it in 3-4 days," said Ashoka.
Published 07 May 2024, 00:08 IST