Sharannavaratri at Mysuru Palace; Yaduveer conducts first private durbar as MP

Priests from various temples, including the Palace temples, Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangapatna, Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill, Cheluvarayaswamy temple in Melkote and others offered prasad to Yaduveer.