Shirur landslide: Search ops gain momentum

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya said that a crane had been brought to the spot for shifting a tree which has fallen into the river.
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 23:54 IST

A month after three persons went missing in a landslide near Shirur in Ankola taluk, search operations gained momentum on Friday. 

A team of diving experts, members of the SDRF and NDRF and local fishermen conducted search operation in the River Gangavali to trace the missing persons and the truck which was washed away. Some parts of the truck were recovered during the search operation. 

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya said that a crane had been brought to the spot for shifting a tree which has fallen into the river.

Published 16 August 2024, 23:54 IST
Karnataka NewsLandslidesearch operations

