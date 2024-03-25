Shivamogga cop fires at accused in self defence

Shivamogga: Shivamogga Rural Police Inspector opened fire at the leg of an accused when the latter tried to attack the police with knife while trying to escape near Malligenahalli on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

According to the police, Faaru, an accused in an attempt to murder case had been absconding since March 19. Acting on a tip-off, Thunganagar police rushed to the spot at Malligenahalli to nab him.