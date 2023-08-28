Shivashakti point is culmination of science, spiritualism: Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to name the Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot on the moon as ‘Shivashakti Point,’ as a perfect culmination of science and spiritualism.
After felicitating three Isro scientists here on Sunday, Bommai said that the naming of the point indicates PM’s commitment to the culture of the land. “All these years, nobody had thought of it as Lord Shiva who wears a crescent on his head like an ornament. We need Modi to become PM again to take this message to the entire world,” he said and added that spiritualism had always inspired scientific minds.
“Man is the most adaptable creature who can survive in the hottest and coldest places, but the same can’t be said about other creatures. Our scientists have done the same, they pursued spiritualism as well as scientific temperament with equal ease,” the former chief minister said.
Gaganyaan mission
Congratulating Isro scientists, Bommai said that he was lucky enough to be shaking hands with Neil Alden Armstrong, the first man who walked on the Moon, and now, he hopes to shake hands with an Indian who will walk on the moon as the Isro will soon expedite its Gaganyaan mission.