Shobha likely to be shifted to Bangalore North

The BJP’s central leaders are contemplating on fielding her from Bengaluru North, instead of sitting MP D V Sadananda Gowda. Though former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who is also a member of the party’s parliamentary board, favoured Shobha’s renomination from Udupi-Chikmagalur at a meeting with BJP’s central leaders on Monday, leaders from the state have decided to leave the decision to the party’s top brass, sources said. Even though Mangala Angadi, wife of late union minister Suresh Angadi, won the bypoll in 2021 from the Belgaum seat, she is not inclined to contest the elections this time. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar is likely to contest from Belgaum.