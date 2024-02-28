Siddaramaiah assures of ‘positive decision’ on 7th pay panel recommendations

Bengaluru DHNS: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured the government employees of a “positive decision” on the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.
Addressing the state-level convention of government employees in Bengaluru, the chief minister said that despite the financial commitment for implementation of guarantees, the government was committed to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations.
“We are waiting for the final report of the commission. We are paying the dearness allowance as decided by the union government without a delay,” said the CM.
He said that the government was discussing about re-introducing Old Pension Scheme. “We will soon decide about implementing Arogya Sanjeevini scheme for state government employees,” CM added. Siddaramaiah urged the employees to accord priority to work for the people of the state.
(Published 27 February 2024, 22:54 IST)