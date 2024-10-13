Home
Siddaramaiah calls Prahlad Joshi a 'terrorist'

Responding to the government decision to withdraw the Old Hubballi riots case, Siddaramaiah clarified that it was done after a cabinet subcommittee formed for this purpose submitted its report.
Arunkumar Huralimath
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:03 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 09:03 IST
Karnataka News

