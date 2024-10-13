Siddaramaiah calls Prahlad Joshi a 'terrorist'

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has accused Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a>, who called the Congress party 'terrorists', of being a terrorist himself.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here at Hubballi Airport before heading to Savadatti on Sunday, Siddaramaiah was reacting to the allegations made by Joshi that the Congress government withdrew the Old Hubballi riots case and is supporting terrorists. The CM said that BJP members protest only on false and baseless issues.</p>.Hanuman Chalisa row: ‘Drop FIR against Bengaluru shopkeeper’, says Prahlad Joshi. <p>Responding to the government decision to withdraw the Old Hubballi riots case, Siddaramaiah clarified that a cabinet subcommittee was formed for this purpose. Based on the report submitted by the committee, the govt has withdrawn 42 cases along with the Old Hubballi riots case. </p><p>"After withdrawing the case, it will go to the court. Only after obtaining permission from the court, the case can be withdrawn, if the court rejects it, it is not possible to withdraw," he explained.</p><p>He also noted that along with the Old Hubballi riot case, various other similar cases have also been withdrawn.</p>