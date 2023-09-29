Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah felicitates state players of victorious Indian men's and women's blind cricket team

The women's team had scripted history winning the gold, beating Australia, while the men's team settled for silver medal after losing to Pakistan in the IBSA World Games held at Birmingham last month.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 11:15 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday felicitated the state's players who were part of the visually challenged Indian women's and men's cricket team who won gold and silver respectively in the recently-held International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games.

Women's team captain Varsha Umapathi and team players Deepika T C and Gangavva Neelappa Harijan; and Prakash Jayaramaiah, Sunil Kumar and Basappa Laxman Vaddagol of the men's team were honoured, the chief minister's office said in a release.

The women's team had scripted history winning the gold, beating Australia, while the men's team settled for silver medal after losing to Pakistan in the IBSA World Games held at Birmingham last month.

(Published 29 September 2023, 11:15 IST)
