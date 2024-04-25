Siddaramaiah meets Neha Hiremath's family, offers condolences

"We will be with them (Hiremaths). I pray for her soul to rest in peace," the chief minister said.

On the alleged threat to the family and arresting others involved in the case, the chief minister said the government will provide security to the family and also ordered the CID to investigate the angle regarding the involvement of others in this case.

Speaking on the occasion, Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath thanked Siddaramaiah and state Law Minister H K Patil for quickly responding to the demand and ordering that a special court be set up to try the case and for transferring the probe to the CID.

He said Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has promised him that justice would be delivered in this case within 90 days, or if it gets delayed then it would not exceed 120 days.

"I demand capital punishment for the accused," Hiremath said.