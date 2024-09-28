Siddaramaiah must resign, face probe: Mysuru MP Wadiyar demands

Shivamogga: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar insisted that Siddaramaiah should resign from the chief minister's position and face investigation to ensure a transparent probe into the alleged MUDA scam.

During a press conference on Saturday, he stated that the chief minister position is a responsible one and there is a possibility of influencing the investigating agency. Therefore, he should tender his resignation. "Siddaramaiah should resign and face the investigation. This is BJP's stance." he added.

Referring to the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of electoral bonds, he said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not need to resign. "We are legally compliant. Congress is demanding resignation for political reasons. The MUDA scam is different. It is clearly mentioned in the MUDA scandal documents," he said.