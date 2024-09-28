Siddaramaiah must resign, face probe: Mysuru MP Wadiyar demands

Shivamogga: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar insisted that Siddaramaiah should resign from the chief minister's position and face investigation to ensure a transparent probe into the alleged MUDA scam.
During a press conference on Saturday, he stated that the chief minister position is a responsible one and there is a possibility of influencing the investigating agency. Therefore, he should tender his resignation. "Siddaramaiah should resign and face the investigation. This is BJP's stance." he added.
Referring to the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of electoral bonds, he said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not need to resign. "We are legally compliant. Congress is demanding resignation for political reasons. The MUDA scam is different. It is clearly mentioned in the MUDA scandal documents," he said.
Efforts will be made to save Bhadravathi's Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL). It will be developed in the coming days, he informed.
He mentioned that a case regarding the formation of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority in Mysuru is pending in the High Court, so he will not comment further. "After I come out of the palace, I am an ordinary citizen. I am working in accordance with the system of democracy. The people of the state respect the Mysuru Palace," he said.
Published 28 September 2024, 14:47 IST