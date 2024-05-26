Siddaramaiah’s cabinet is a cabinet of conspiracy: HDK

Bengaluru: JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Cabinet a cabinet of conspiracy.
Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of safeguarding Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. "Including CM, everyone in the party knows Shivakumar's involvement in pen drive distribution case. But, instead of conducting an inquiry, they are protecting him," he said.
Calling Shivakumar 'CD Shivu,' he questioned, "There is no meaning in calling that person Shivakumar, we must call him C D Shivu. If he has no role in the case, why did he speak to Shivarame Gowda and Devaraje Gowda?"
Referring to Siddaramaiah said, "I have no intention to insult you. But the way you are acting in the pen drive case is questionable. The criminal, who put the lives of hundreds of women in jeopardy, by circulating videos without blurring their faces, for votes is sitting next to you and you are protecting that criminal."
