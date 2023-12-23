Siddaramaiah says hijab ban in schools to be lifted after discussions

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he would hold discussions with the government before making the final decision of lifting the restriction on wearing hijab in educational institutions in state.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, the chief minister was answering the query whether the ban on hijab will be lifted in this academic year itself. He said, "We are yet to withdraw the restriction on wearing hijab. I was responding to a question when I said that we are contemplating on lifting the restriction on wearing hijab. We will hold discussions on it and then finalise it," he said.