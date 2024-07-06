Siddaramaiah visits Morarji school; teaches Kannada grammar to kids

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday paid a surprise visit to a Morarji Desai Residential School at Chamarajpet in the city.
Soon after the meeting of the SC/ST State Council, Siddaramaiah decided to visit a residential school/hostel run by the Department of Social Welfare and chose to visit the one at Chamrajpet.
At the school, the chief minister interacted with class 10 students and threw a few questions on Kannada grammar to test their learning levels.
As the children gave wrong answers to a few questions, Siddaramaiah taught them Kannada grammar (Alpa Praana) by giving a few examples.
He briefed them about 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and his efforts to eradicate the caste system in society.
Siddaramaiah also got details of the SSLC results from the teachers. Later, he had lunch with the students.
Speaking to reporters after the visit, he said, “I had lunch with kids and the food was good. But I felt the Ragi ball and rice need to be cooked a bit more for children. I have advised the authorities to look into it. Children are happy with the variety and the quality of food provided.”
