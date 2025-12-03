<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the state government postponed the meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with state MPs and Opposition Leaders at Delhi on December 8. </p><p>"Several Union ministers from Karnataka requested us to reschedule the meeting as they were busy with an ongoing winter session of Parliament. I also spoke to the CM and decided to postpone it. Soon a fresh date will be fixed after consulting MPs," Shivakumar told reporters. </p><p>Siddaramaiah earlier announced his plan to hold a joint meeting with Union Ministers from state, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and leaders of all political parties from Karnataka at National capital on December 8 to discuss state issues pending with the Centre and seeking their intervention to get it resolved at the earliest. </p>.'They are not just political breakfasts': Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar discuss all issues.<p>The CM had said that he wanted to raise some of crucial issues including inter-state water disputes including Mekedatu, Mahadayi, purchase of farm produce including maize through Minimum Support Price (MSP), problems faced by sugar cane farmers and other issues. </p><p>However, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy in a joint letter to the CM said that they were unable to attend the meeting as they have to attend Parliament session as the House will debate on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms next week. </p><p>Joshi also criticised the CM saying that the meeting was fixed without consulting MPs . </p>