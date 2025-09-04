Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Those quizzed in Soujanya case summoned only for current probe: SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, summoned Uday Jain, who was interrogated in the Soujanya rape and murder case, for questioning on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 00:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 00:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeDharmasthalaSoujanya

Follow us on :

Follow Us