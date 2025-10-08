Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Six members of a family washed away in Tumakuru canal; 3 miraculously survive

The bodies of Sadia (28) and Harbin (20) have been traced. Search is on for Sadia’s mother Tabassum (46), her daughter Nipra (4), aunt Shabana (44) and Mohib (1).
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 00:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 00:11 IST
AccidentTumakuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us