<p>Kunigal: Six of a family were washed away in the canal of Markonahalli reservoir in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The bodies of Sadia (28) and Harbin (20) have been traced. Search is on for Sadia's mother Tabassum (46), her daughter Nipra (4), aunt Shabana (44) and Mohib (1).</p>.<p>The police and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services conducted search operation till evening. The search was suspended as darkness fell and it will resume on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>The family members of Tabassum from BG Palya had been to her daughter's house at Magadipalya.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">10 entered water</p>.<p>After meals, they went to the canal in the backwaters of the dam and around 10 people ventured into the gushing water.</p>.<p>While six of them were washed away, three survived miraculously. They have been hospitalised.</p>