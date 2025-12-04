<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that more than 17.35 lakh silver jewellery items have been hallmarked with mandatory Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) within three months of its implementation. </p><p>"HUID in silver jewellery hallmarking marks a significant step forward in strengthening purity assurance and eliminating fake hallmarking practices," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a social media post.</p><p>"With HUID mandatory on voluntarily (BIS) Hallmarked Silver articles, each piece carries a unique 6-digit identification code that enables complete digital traceability and enhanced consumer protection," Joshi added.</p>.'25,675.39 MW capacity of renewable energy installed in Karnataka': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi .<p>Trends in silver hallmarking shows Southern Region of the country leading in volume of hallmarking followed by Western and Eastern region. Among product categories, payal / anklets constitute the largest share and are predominantly hallmarked in 800 purity grades. Silver diyas follows, generally in 800 and 925 purity, said a statement from the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs. </p><p>While the Silver Hallmarking Scheme remains voluntary from September 1, 2025, HUID marking has been made mandatory for any silver article that is hallmarked.</p><p>The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) made HUID mandatory for all hallmarked silver jewellery and artefacts with effect from September 1, 2025, as a major step towards consumer protection and preventing fake hallmarking.</p><p>HUID is a six-digit alphanumeric code laser-marked on each hallmarked silver article, in addition to the BIS Standard Mark, the word SILVER, and the purity grade. This unique identifier provides complete digital traceability of every hallmarked silver item.</p><p>Purity grades 925 and 800 constitute nearly 90 per cent of all hallmarked items. A significant acceleration has been observed following the introduction of HUID. </p><p>In FY 2024-25, around 32 lakh silver articles were hallmarked, the data showed.Trends in silver hallmarking show the southern region of the country leading in volume, followed by the western and eastern regions.</p><p>Consumers can instantly verify the authenticity of hallmarked silver jewellery by entering the HUID on the BIS CARE mobile app, available on Android and iOS.</p>