Something brewingin Karnataka 

Cut-off box - From Bean to Beverage Suryakumari Dennison visits the Coffee Museum in Chikkamagaluru which has much to offer It is easy to miss the Coffee Museum in Chikkamagaluru (an initiative of the Coffee Board of India) which is just a short drive from the town. Tucked away at the end of a narrow road at first glance few would believe that it is a space open to the public. Set in a beautiful garden it could be mistaken for an elegant residence. A signboard and some coffee plants in pots that line the stairs ascending to the entrance are the only indications that this aesthetic structure is marked not merely by style but substance. Inside the tastefully designed building coffee reigns supreme! Appropriately so as Chikkamagaluru district is home to the Baba Budangiri (Budan hill) mountain range in the Western Ghats. The range is famed for its extensive coffee plantations. Baba Budan was a 16th-century Sufi saint who is said to have smuggled coffee beans (hidden in his beard) out of Mocha Yemen and brought them to India. The Baba is a legend in coffee culture at least in this part of the country. The film shown at the museum begins with his arrival on our shores. It proceeds to describe the process by which coffee is grown depicting in detail the complexities of cultivation. ‘Monsooning’ the coffee beans in warehouses is only one fascinating stage of the journey. In the words of the philosophical narration accompanying the portrayal ‘each step in the process is significant’ and ‘what we put into the ground comes back to us.’ That enlightening documentary aptly titled ‘Seed to Cup’ is screened at a lower level of the museum. At its conclusion a friendly guide leads the way back upstairs. This section is a visual treat with the walls covered with print and pictures. Here in addition to a large map showing where coffee is grown in regions besides Chikkamagaluru brightly coloured posters provide a wealth of knowledge about the beverage. If studied with care they have much to teach us about the history of coffee its many varieties the blend of tradition and technology that goes into its production and — undoubtedly my favourite — the benefits of coffee consumption. It was a relief to discover (especially from an authentic source) that it is as salubrious to one’s system as it is delightful to drink. The labour that goes into creating each refreshing cup is on display in a room featuring the different types of equipment that are used in the drying roasting and grinding of coffee beans. In an adjoining area the business of evaluating and grading them may be viewed. Staff are available to share information but one can manage without assistance. The exhibits are neatly labelled and self-explanatory. It costs just Rs 30 to tour this coffee-themed museum which has much to offer. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However it is definitely worth a weekday visit!