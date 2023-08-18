Soujanya murder case a closed chapter, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Putting an end to all the speculations being discussed on various platforms regarding the reinvestigation of the Soujanya murder case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified that the government has nothing to do with the issue because as per the law, the case has already been closed.

The issue is being discussed on social media platforms but the government has no proposal to reopen the case, he said.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Friday, he said, the government has laid emphasis to maintain law and order and to tackle the drug menace. In this regard, all the police officials have been told to act tough against the drug peddlers and see that the region is free of drug menace.