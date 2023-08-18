Soujanya murder case a closed chapter, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Putting an end to all the speculations being discussed on various platforms regarding the reinvestigation of the Soujanya murder case, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified that the government has nothing to do with the issue because as per the law, the case has already been closed.
The issue is being discussed on social media platforms but the government has no proposal to reopen the case, he said.
Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Friday, he said, the government has laid emphasis to maintain law and order and to tackle the drug menace. In this regard, all the police officials have been told to act tough against the drug peddlers and see that the region is free of drug menace.
On PSI recruitment scam, Parameshwara said that the case is pending at the high court. In the meantime, some candidates have approached the court asking not to reconduct the examination, excluding the candidates who were part of the scam other genuine candidates should be given postings.
However, the high court had sought the opinion on the matter and the government has given its consent to scrap the previous examination and reconduct the examination to recruit 545 PSIs. The government will wait for the court order and take a final call, he said.
On shortage of staff in the department, the home minister said that the government has given clearance to recruit 3,500 civil police constables in the entire State in addition to 2,500 PCs to Bengaluru. The process of recruitment will start shortly, he said.
To a query on setting up new police station in Dharwad urban and rural, Parameshwara said that the crime rate is the criteria for establishing a new police station and if the criteria is met and the proposal is sent by the superior officer, the government will consider it.