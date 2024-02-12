Sparks likely to fly as Karnataka budget session begins today

As Siddaramaiah had indicated that he would be presenting a 'white paper' on the funds released by the Union government, the BJP-JD(S) combine is likely to counter it with their own 'paper’ highlighting the state’s "failure" to tackle drought and the "mismanagement" of funds. Even though the Opposition wants to give a quirky name to the document, they may not use the term ‘black paper’ as it was used by central Congress leaders last week, a senior BJP functionary told DH.